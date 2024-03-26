Local martial arts studio offering free April classes

TechCrunch

Uzum, an e-commerce startup offering online shopping, fintech and food deliveries to millions of customers in Uzbekistan, has raised $114 million in funding, becoming the country's first unicorn with a valuation of $1.16 billion. Uzbekistan is fertile ground for startups, given the fact that people aged below 30 constitute about 60% of its population of over 35 million. In 2020, the Central Asian nation had nearly 1,200 startups, 85% of which were at the seed stage.