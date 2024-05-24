Local marinas look forward to busy Memorial Day weekend

BUTLER, Tenn. (WJHL) – Local marina docks were empty on Friday, but they are expecting crowds to make their way to the lake for an early start to their Memorial Day weekend beginning Saturday.

In Butler, Tennessee, Cove Ridge Marina & Resort already knows how busy its docks can get. While it tends to have steady crowds during the warmer seasons, Manager Emilie Watson said the crowds start to roll in the Saturday before any holiday.

For many, Memorial Day weekend marks the start of their summer. Because of this, the marina said they could be at capacity.

“It’s very big crowds,” said Watson. “Our restaurant’s full. We have nightly RV sites, they’re fully booked. Two of our rental houses are fully booked. We’ve got pontoon boats going out.”

This weekend will mark the first major holiday for their new restaurant, The Dock House. The marina will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., and the Dock House will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those interested in hitting the waters.

Other marinas also see crowds hit on Memorial Day weekend. Sonny’s Marina in Johnson City also sees steady crowds during the summer month, but those numbers will rise during holiday weekends. The marina also offers rentals and said those numbers also rise on weekends like Memorial Day.

Manager Michael Norton said that because of the crowds at their marina, he encourages those on the lake to be aware of other boaters.

“We take pride in being more family-oriented,” said Norton. “And we want families in here. We don’t really want a rowdy crowd, but we do want everybody to have a great time. Just be careful of your surroundings and [make sure] that you’re looking out for everybody, not just yourself.”

Sonny’s Marina and its restaurant will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Memorial Day.

