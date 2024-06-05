Local man ordered to pay $15K after sinking boat in Lake Ontario

A Rochester-area man has to pay the costs of a search he prompted after he tried to sink his own boat in Lake Ontario.

Vyacheslav Migitskiy last year pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents when asked about the fate of his boat, which was found in August 2022 submerged in Lake Ontario near the Genesee River.

Migitskiy said he'd donated the boat and did not know how it ended up in the lake. Instead, Migitskiy used another boat he owned to tow the 25-foot 1987 Bayliner into Lake Ontario, where he took steps to cause it to sink.

U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. ordered Migitskiy to pay $15,442 restitution — $14,194 to the US Coast Guard and $1,248 to the New York State Police for the search and rescue efforts triggered by the discovery of the boat.

He will also serve a year of probation.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Vyacheslav Migitskiy ordered to pay $15K after sinking boat in lake