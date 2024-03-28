Local man indicted in connection with two drug-related cases

A Crawford County man who was arrested in Bucyrus during a drug raid by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in December is facing charges in two cases.

Matthew Carroll, 42, was arrested along with Jamie George, 41, David Adkins, 66, and Ann Adkins, 64, after deputies and officers from METRICH and the Crawford County Special Response Team searched two residences in Bucyrus.

Officers first searched a house located at 715 Dudley St., before heading to 1726 Marion Road, Apt. D. They seized a large amount of prescription narcotics along with drug paraphernalia.

According to Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall, Carroll was indicted on two counts of trafficking in drugs (oxycodone), both fourth-degree felonies, on Jan. 9 in Crawford County Common Pleas Court.

On March 12, Carroll was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

“He appeared at a pre-trial for that (first) case and was ordered to take a drug test, which he allegedly submitted an altered or fake urine sample,” Crall said.

Carroll’s bond of $75,000 was continued from his original case.

Both cases are set for a pre-trial conference April 22.

Ann Adkins was placed on probation for five years on Feb. 21 after she pleaded guilty to two fourth-degree trafficking in drug charges while David Adkins received the same sentence Feb. 29 after pleading guilty to the same charges.

George’s case is still pending.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Carroll indicted in connection to two drug cases in Crawford County