Local man facing nearly 40 child porn-related charges

A local man is facing over three dozen charges related to the viewing and/or possession of child pornography.

Donald Sparklin, 66, of Beavercreek, was indicted by a Greene County grand jury earlier this month on 23 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor and 15 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court documents.

The alleged crimes date back to December 2017, according to court documents.

Sparklin was arrested this week but was later released on a $25,000 bond.

He’s currently scheduled to appear in court on June 21 for his arraignment.

We’re working to learn more on the allegations against Sparklin and will update this story as we learn more.



