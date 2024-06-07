Local man describes his jump into Normandy 80 years after grandfather fought in D-Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Eight Mile man who jumped into Normandy on Wednesday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day recounted the overwhelming support from locals he experienced after the jump.

“We don’t teach it like it’s taught here,” Robert Brenizer, a 17-year Army veteran and Bronze Star recipient, said. “I mean, children dressed up as soldiers. Dressed up as U.S. soldiers.”

In his 17 years of service, Brenizer was deployed six times, twice to Iraq and four times to Afghanistan.

“The airborne community would send guys over to do the anniversary every year, and I always wanted to, but I never really had an opportunity because of deployments,” Brenizer said.

Brenizer was finally able to make that commemorative jump along with other members of the Round Canopy Parachute Team. The group jumped out of a C-47 airplane. It’s the same type of airplane paratroopers in World War II jumped out of.

The Round Canopy Parachute Team is a private non-profit organization that participates in airshows among other events.

The group Brenizer participated with wore uniforms much like what paratroopers wore in World War II. Each parachute weighed 35 pounds.

“I was the number one jumper, so I got to spend a good amount of time in the door,” Brenizer said. “I could feel 80 years ago, it happening.”

The type of jump used on D-Day is called the static line jump, and it’s the same type of jump Brenizer performed with the Round Canopy Parachute Team on Wednesday.

A static line is a fixed chord attached to the inside of the plane. The chord opens each paratrooper’s parachute when they jump out of the plane in a single-file line.

“I had some high winds and landed in a wheat field as an alternate drop zone,” Brenizer said.

After he landed his 65th jump, Brenizer was met with a warm welcome.

“Some children had greeted me in my wheat field as I was packing my chute,” Brenizer said.

148,000 Allied troops altered the course of World War II on D-Day.

Among the 73,000 American troops who fought on D-Day was Brenizer’s grandfather, Bill White.

Stuffed into the pocket of his realistic World War II uniform, Brenizer carried White’s garrison cap.

“He was there,” Brenizer said. “I’m kind of returning it back to where he was.”

After his time as a transportation specialist in the Army, White went to dental school.

“He was Alabama’s football team’s dentist until the late 70’s,” Brenizer said.

White pinned Brenizer’s Airborne wings to him when Brenizer graduated Airborne School.

Brenizer said he would do the jump again if given the opportunity.

