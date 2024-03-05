Local man accused of calling 911, state police dozens of times with non-emergencies, threats

A Westmoreland County man is facing charges after state police say he called them and 911 dozens of times for non-emergency purposes.

State police in Kiski Valley said Glenn Iman, 54, from New Alexandria, is accused of calling emergency services 28 times with non-emergency taking place at around 10 p.m. on Feb. 29.

The next morning, Iman called Westmoreland County 911, PSP Kiski Valley and PSP Greensburg 18 times for non-emergency purposes.

State police said Iman also threatened to rip a trooper’s head off and go to jail for it.

Iman is facing 55 charges, including terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.

