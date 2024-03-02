Local Luminary: Taylor bids farewell to former valedictorian

Mar. 1—TAYLOR, N.D. — Nestled amidst the Western prairies of North Dakota sits the unassuming town of Taylor, where the winds sweep across fields of golden wheat and dreams seem as vast as the horizon. It's here that the story of Thomas Laurence Larsen takes root, where a spirit of hard work would form and where a life well lived would find its genesis.

Born on June 29, 1941, in Riverton, Wyoming, Thomas Laurence Larsen was a child of the plains. Raised on his family's farm in Taylor, Larsen's early years were steeped in the simple rhythms of rural life. Farm life, chores, dirt roads and pheasant hunting were the hallmarks of life for him and his friends. But beneath the wide-open skies and endless rows of crops, a spark of ambition flickered within him, igniting a path toward greatness.

As a student at Taylor High School, Larsen's intellect shone brightly, earning him the title of valedictorian. Yet, it was his passion for music that set him apart, as he lent his voice to the school's concert choir and other musical ensembles, cultivating talents that would echo throughout his life.

Fuelled by a desire to reach beyond the confines of his small-town upbringing, Larsen set his sights on higher education. Enrolling at North Dakota State University, he pursued a degree in Mechanical Engineering, laying the groundwork for a career that would take him to the forefront of aerospace innovation.

It was during his time at NDSU that Larsen's journey took a pivotal turn. Embracing the call to serve his country, he joined the Air Force ROTC program, a decision that would shape the trajectory of his life. Commissioned into the United States Air Force, Larsen embarked on a remarkable odyssey of academic achievement and professional excellence.

From the halls of the Air Force Institute of Technology to the laboratories of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Larsen's star continued to rise. Masters and doctoral degrees in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering propelled him into groundbreaking research, where he played a pivotal role in developing technologies that pushed the boundaries of human ingenuity.

Yet, Larsen's story transcends the realm of academia and military service.

In 1972, he returned to civilian life, bringing his expertise to bear in the private sector. Over the course of 26 years, he lent his talents to projects for the Department of the Navy and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, cementing his legacy as a pioneer in his field.

But perhaps, it was in the face of adversity that Larsen's true character shone brightest. Diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis in 2008, he refused to be defined by his illness, channeling his energy into advocacy and fundraising efforts. Through "Tom's Rockets," he raised over $120,000 for MG research, a testament to his unwavering spirit and commitment to others.

In a world often overshadowed by cynicism and doubt, Larsen's story serves as a reminder that with determination and perseverance, even the most humble beginnings can lead to extraordinary success. Though he may have passed from this world, Larsen's legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of all who knew him.

Memorial donations in Larsen's honor can be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation, supporting research efforts aimed at finding a cure for this debilitating disease. Details regarding Larsen's interment at Arlington National Cemetery are available at

arlingtoncemetery.mil/#/

.