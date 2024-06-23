Local legislators worked together for common good. We thank them | Guestview

One of the greatest things about this community I have called home virtually my entire life is the way so many step up to serve. Whether volunteering, serving on a nonprofit board, engaging in our communities and churches, or running for elected office, it takes all of us working together to lift our community.

When individuals choose to serve through elected office, I’m sure that decision does not come lightly. A commitment of that magnitude comes from a true desire to improve and serve the community, and that dedication also comes at great personal sacrifice. To all who make that selfless commitment to step up in this way, thank you. In particular, I am very grateful to those who serve our community in the Florida legislature, representing our western gate to the Sunshine State in Tallahassee and beyond.

Our community is incredibly fortunate to have such a strong and dedicated legislative delegation, led for many years by our community’s very own statesman, Sen. Doug Broxson. This past legislative session marks the culmination of a stellar career of service that has positively impacted our region (and state) every year that Sen. Broxson has served and will continue to do so for generations to come. We are very grateful for the individual actions of Sen. Broxson, Rep. Alex Andrade, Rep. Michelle Salzman and Rep. Joel Rudman and their staff members, and for how they work together as a unified force in representing our region. All with the common goal of improving quality of life for those who choose to make northwest Florida their home.

At Baptist Health Care, we are particularly thankful for the delegation’s continued focus on behavioral health, the long-term commitment to rural health care, continued investment in growing the health care workforce, and support of our ability to serve the most vulnerable residents in our community. We are also thrilled that they share the community’s vision for the transformational redevelopment of the Baptist Hospital legacy campus, which holds such promise for attainable workforce housing in an innovative community model. Following years of research, planning and community engagement to build a redevelopment vision, we are grateful for the state’s and the city of Pensacola’s leadership and support. We look forward to donating the land to the city and making a significant financial contribution to ensure this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a housing-forward community redevelopment is achieved.

On behalf of our 4,500+ team members at Baptist, our medical staff, our volunteers, our board members, those we serve and our entire community, we thank our state legislative delegation for your significant achievements during this past legislative session. We are deeply appreciative of your service.

Mark Faulkner is president and CEO of Baptist Health Care.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Broxson, Salzman, Andrade, Rudman worked together for common good