Local leaders weigh in on Trump verdict

May 30—GOSHEN — Several Elkhart County leaders shared their input on Donald Trump's conviction in his New York hush money trial.

Elkhart County Republican Party Chairman Dan Holtz described the criminal case against Trump as "political" in nature.

"It was a ridiculous clown-show of a trial in the first place," Holtz said by telephone Thursday. "It was a political prosecution. What it tells intelligent voters is that the DemocraParty tramples anything in their way, including the rule of law, to cheat at elections."

Indiana 2nd District Congressman Rudy Yakym's office issued the following statement.

"The Rule of Law had a good 235 year run here in America, but Joe Biden killed it in a bogus, Soviet show trial because he is badly losing in the polls to President Trump. Biden and the Left's total lust for power and their assaults on democracy are despicable, and must be defeated at the ballot box in November.

"President Trump has already been acquitted in the court of public opinion. Americans overwhelmingly see this sham witchhunt for the blatant political persecution that it is, and this baseless outcome is only going to help President Trump on his way to winning in November and Making America Great Again."

Chad Crabtree is chairman of the Elkhart County Democratic Party.

"Today's verdict underscores the principle that no one is above the law, reaffirming the strength of our democratic system," Crabtree said by email Thursday. "As we move forward, let us focus on unity, justice, and upholding the values that define our nation."

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.