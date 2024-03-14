Local leaders discuss a global 'pandemic'

Mar. 13—HENDERSON — Locals, law enforcement officers and nonprofits discussed human trafficking at Perry Memorial Library Tuesday evening, as part of Rep. Frank Sossamon's series of informational forums.

It's a $150 billion industry and growing, explained the speakers, of which there were four in the two halves to the event.

The first was for LEOs. Highway Patrol troopers Donald Cuff and Mark Nales spoke to a group of nearly 20, including Sheriff Curtis Brame. Both troopers, alongside Lt. Jonathan Davis, are IPC-certified — that's Interdiction for the Protection of Children.

Human trafficking is commonly referred to as "modern slavery," explained the pair. Like those of the slave trade, victims of human trafficking are forced to perform some kind of service — either sexual acts or labor.

The second was for the public. Mayor Melissa Elliott had shared her personal experience with human trafficking at a young age out of the backroom of a New Jersey bodega, she described.

Banesa Berumen, training and outreach coordinator for a nonprofit called N.C. Stop Human Trafficking, spoke until she "ran out of English," she joked. She spoke to a larger group of citizens.

Berumen shared some warning signs: suspicious buildings with odd security measures like cameras; barbed wire facing in and at which young women enter but rarely leave. Victims might also have clear injuries and vague stories about how they got them, or they might suddenly have many expensive goods.

Traffickers use either violence or the threat of violence, deceit or coercion to control their victims, by withholding legal documents, money or by promising a dream — wealth or love.

As of 2021, North Carolina ranks 13th in the nation for human trafficking, with 223 confirmed cases and 340 victims involved. Those victims are largely female, minors and foreign nationals.

That number is only confirmed cases — it can be tricky to prosecute human trafficking, explained Ashley Tauscher, a court management specialist for the Human Trafficking Commission, a state initiative formed via legislative mandate in 2013.

Oftentimes, perpetrators are busted on related charges. If a drug trafficker has a few forced laborers that aren't ready to turn on him, the best avenue may be to bust him on the drugs charges so the victims can be rescued.

Sometimes, that's the way to save victims, said Nales.

He and Cuff implored LEOs to understand the lingo used in human trafficking to better identify potential cases. Building a sort of rapport with suspects is important as well in order that they might be more willing to confess.

For example, if a suspect is describing what they do to victims, or what they'd like to do to victims, LEOs shouldn't be taken aback, otherwise the suspect might clam up.

That's the sort of change in mindset that might lead to more arrests and more rescues. They only need a straight road for what to do with victims, especially those from out of state.

Berumen implored those present to improve housing options and access to food, shelter, health care, mental health services and substance use disorder treatment for victims' sake.