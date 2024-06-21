Local leaders demand stronger federal action on gun violence

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Congressman Scott Peters, joined by other local leaders, is calling for stronger federal action to combat gun violence. At a press conference held on Thursday at the County Administration Building, Peters emphasized the urgency of addressing issues such as ghost guns and bump stocks.

This June marks the eighth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, FL, and is also Gun Violence Awareness Month. Peters underscored the significance of this timing for the press conference.

“I’m tired of seeing innocent Americans senselessly killed with military-style weapons—children at school, grandmothers at grocery stores, families at places of worship,” said Peters, who represents California’s 50th District.

He reflected on the second anniversary of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which he described as the most significant gun violence prevention legislation in decades but argued it did not go far enough. Peters is advocating for more stringent federal gun restrictions.

“These include a ban on ghost guns that can be built and assembled with a 3D printer. These guns are untraceable and completely unregulated,” Peters said.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl highlighted the local impact, noting that the San Diego Police Department recently established a ghost gun team to tackle the increasing prevalence of these firearms.

“We get hundreds of ghost guns off our streets locally. The ease of access and the ability of those who wish to do harm create a threat to public safety,” Wahl stated, emphasizing that ghost guns often end up in the hands of those who should not possess them.

County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, who has championed policies against ghost guns in unincorporated San Diego County, echoed the call for tougher federal laws.

“We need Congress to take action on the bills that would make common sense changes to federal law to ensure safe and responsible gun ownership,” she said.

San Diego City Council member Marni Von Wilpert noted a troubling statistic from the Centers for Disease Control: as of 2022, fatal gunshots have surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death for children under 18.

The press conference also addressed the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning former President Trump’s ban on bump stocks. Peters is urging lawmakers to restore the ban, highlighting the dangers posed by bump stocks that enable semi-automatic rifles to fire up to 800 rounds per minute.

“We can’t have situations like the Las Vegas massacre where almost 60 people were killed and 400 were shot in less than ten minutes,” added Therese Hymer, president of San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention.

Additionally, Peters is advocating for raising the minimum age to buy a gun to 21 and implementing a ban on assault rifles.

