Local law enforcement taking down drug activity in Effingham County

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office conducted a dozen arrests over a two-and-a-half-month span to tackle drug activity in the community.

The arrests were carried out by the ECSO Drug Suppression Unit with help from the Guyton and Rincon police departments. Multiple drugs were taken off the streets, including 12 pounds of marijuana, 10 grams of fentanyl and 10 grams of heroin.

More: Georgia POST Council votes to strip former Savannah Police Officer of law enforcement certification

“With the number of overdoses steady on the rise in Effingham County, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, especially our Drug Suppression Unit, will make the battle to eradicate drugs, drugs sales and activity in our community a high priority,” said Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie. “The time and effort put into this investigation by our Drug Suppression Unit shows that if you’re doing and selling drugs in our county, we will find you.”

Those arrested are:

Michael Conaway of Guyton

Tiffany Conaway of Guyton

Walter Edwards of Springfield

Herbert Green of Rincon

Earl Heyward of Guyton

Peter Johnson of Rincon

Marvin Kennedy of Guyton

Alex Ling of Clyo

Frank Mumford of Rincon

James Owens of Rincon

Major Williams of Guyton

Jeremy Yeater of Meldrim

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Effingham County Sheriff's Office arrest 12 for illegal drug activity