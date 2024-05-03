Local law enforcement officers, family honor the fallen with candlelight vigil

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Law enforcement officers from different agencies gathered at the Statehouse to honor those they lost in the line of duty.

The Capitol hosted a candlelight vigil Thursday in memory of law enforcement officers.

This was part of National Police Week and National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day. This year, three officers have been added to the Kansas Law Enforcement Monument: Officer Jonah Oswald with the Fairway Police Department, Railroad Special Agent George R. Stewart with the Union Pacific Railroad and La Cross’ City Marshall William J. Talbott.

Topeka Fraternity Order of Police President Ben Heusted told 27 News tonight’s vigil is important because it shows the survivors that they are not alone.

“They don’t have to be alone through this process,” Heusted said. “As love moved forward for them, they have support here for them and they have a family of blue here to be with them and to help them with everything they need going forward.”

At 12 p.m. Friday on the second floor rotunda of the Statehouse, there will be a Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony with a wreath-laying ceremony to follow at the Kansas Law Enforcement Monument, located on the northeast section of the Statehouse grounds.

