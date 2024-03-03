Local K9 unit helps take down wanted parolee, drugs, guns

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Department of Corrections (CDC) parole officer contacted the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 1 to request assistance with the arrest of a wanted parolee who the officer believed was armed and dangerous.

Parole Officer Hathaway, assigned to Fugitive Operations and attached to the Metro Armed Violent Offender Unit (AVOU), observed the parolee park and enter a business in the 500 block of East Platte Avenue. Hathaway then contacted CSPD’s Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) who arrived and blocked the parolee’s vehicle in.

After exiting the business, the parolee got into his vehicle and tried to ram his way out of the blockade, and was unsuccessful. He then got out of his car and tried to run away on foot. At that point, he encountered Police Canine Milo and quickly surrendered. He sustained no injuries during the arrest.

AVOU and Parole Officers found several assault rifles, stolen handguns, and illegal narcotics in the parolee’s car. CSPD would like to congratulate all the officers involved (and Milo) for their success in safely arresting a dangerous, armed fugitive.

The investigation is ongoing, and CSPD is not releasing any more information at this time.

