Local July Fourth events include Zanesville's Stars and Stripes on the River

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville Jaycees are on pace to dole out more than $10,000 in scholarships at this year’s 51st annual Stars and Stripes on the River in downtown Zanesville, as well as announcing the 9-9-9 award recipient. Fireworks begin at dusk on July 4.

“It’s going to be as awesome as last year,” said Jaycees President Mike Walton of the free event at Zane’s Landing. “We hope everyone joins us for the fun.”

Fireworks light up the sky during the 2022 Stars and Stripes on the River. This year's festivities will start July 3 at Zane's Landing.

In addition to having inflatables for kids where wristbands can be purchased, Walton said there will be food trucks and vendors, as well as live entertainment.

“We have a tremendous working relationship with the city to put this on,” said Walton. “We put it on, we pay for the fireworks by getting sponsorships and fundraising throughout the year — it is ours, but it’s really the community’s event thanks to that great relationship.”

And what an event it’ll be.

On July 3, Spelchek will play from 4:30 to 6 p.m. followed by Hunter Lepi from 7 to 10 p.m. On July 4, the live bands kick off at 1 p.m. with Hillbound Gypsies followed by Moonfire from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; Steve Spires from 4 to 5 p.m.; River Rats from 5:30 to 7 p.m.; and Our Short Years from 7:30 p.m. until the fireworks begin at dusk.

The best place to watch the fireworks, according to Jaycees President Mike Walton, is at Zane's Landing, in the downtown area or from a boat on the river.

“It’s such an honor to lead the group and to orchestrate a lot of what we do,” said Walton. “A lot of people think we’re the beer guys that show up and sell beverages at events, but all that goes right back to the community.”

Indeed, every event hosted by the Jaycees, including the fireworks, provides money for the Jaycees to give right back to the community.

“We help families in need, we do Christmas for Kids,” said Walton of the organization’s biggest event of the year that served around 25 families in December. “The way it works is a little unique. We take the children shopping for their family members. Last year it was $50 per person in the household for each child. We take them, they shop for their loved ones, we give them dinner, help them wrap the presents, and then Santa comes and gives them their big gifts.”

Walton said every child received a motorized scooter — 23 were given in total.

“It was pretty cool,” laughed Walton. “The kids were pumped about that.”

He said seeing their excitement and knowing his group is giving so much back to the community is inspiring.

“Honestly, it means everything to me,” said Walton. “It’s a great organization, but I wish people knew more of what we did. A lot of the things we do, we don’t publicize it because of the overwhelming requests we would get. We do a lot of silent donations.

“For me, it’s just ultimately about making our community a better place to live,” said Walton. “It’s nice to carry the torch for everybody.”

Other events in the area include:

● Somerset will have its July 4 events on July 6. A parade will start at 10 a.m., while various activities will be held throughout the day with fireworks at 9:45 p.m. ● Fireworks will be July 3 at Fairfield Beach in Buckeye Lake.● Thornville Freedom Festival kicks off at 10 a.m. July 4 with food trucks and craft vendors. The parade begins at noon with music throughout the day. The pet show begins at 1: 30 p.m. The day includes a helicopter demo, hot dog and ice cream eating contests, and entertainment including Lukas Harlan and Brian Lewis. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

● New Lexington will have a parade at 1 p.m. July 4 with food, music and other activities following at the park. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

● Gratiot will have an old-fashioned celebration on July 4 hosted by Gratiot United Methodist Church and held at the National Trail Volunteer Fire Department, located at 362 Church St. Food is served at 4 p.m. and the parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at the west end of the village.

● New Straitsville will not host fireworks this year.

