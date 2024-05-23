Local high schools recognized for ‘Reduce TN Crashes’ efforts

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) recognized five local high schools for earning gold traffic safety awards through “Reduce TN Crashes” for the 2024 school year.

“Reduce TN Crashes” is a traffic safety awareness program for high school-age students aimed at reducing crashes through education and activities.

58 high schools across Tennessee participated in the program, 18 of which were recognized as gold schools for their commitment to promoting traffic safety activities and education within their communities.

The following local schools were recognized by the THSO:

5th – Hampton High School, 19,500 points

6th – Science Hill High School, 16,400 points

8th – Daniel Boone High School, 11,300 points

12th – David Crockett High School, 5,400 points

18th – Cherokee High School, 3,000 points

“We are thrilled to recognize and applaud the efforts of all participating schools in the Reduce TN Crashes program,” Buddy Lewis, Director of THSO, said in a release. “These schools have shown exemplary dedication to promoting traffic safety awareness and education among their students, and their impact on road safety cannot be overstated.”

The Tennessee Road Builders Association provided gift cards to the top five schools.

