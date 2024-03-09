Local high school raises $95K for Make-A-Wish Colorado

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Wish Week wrapped up at Rock Canyon High School on Friday. This year’s event raised a record-breaking $95,000 for Make-A-Wish Colorado.

This marked the 15th year the home of the Jaguars supported Make-a-Wish during its so-called “Wish Week.” In previous years, the school raised enough funds to grant 110 wishes.

Make-A-Wish Colorado granted wishes to kids battling critical illnesses. The wishes provide a powerful experience that gives the sick children and their families hope during an often traumatic time.

Make-A-Wish Colorado said more than 500 kids on the list would like a wish granted. They are always taking donations. For more information on how to help, visit the foundation’s website.

