Local group works to help ex-offenders transition back into society

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Reducing recidivism requires relatability” are the words one woman lives by as she works to lower the recidivism rate in Shelby County and help ex-offenders transition back into society.

That woman is Portia Moore, the CEO and Founder of the Transitional Re-Entry Adult Program, also known as T.R.A.P.

The goal of the organization is to offer life skills, workforce development, job readiness and etiquette to those recently released from prison.

“I just try to get them in those classes, skill them up and show them how to live with just employment working,” Moore said. “Those checks are able to take care of you even if you are used to a drug lifestyle or anything out of that. Try something new and watch how your life will change.”

On Saturday morning, T.R.A.P hosted the Walk 2 Reduce Recidivism, a special 5k hosted at Shelby Farms.

Laughter and music filled the park but behind many of those smiles are dark pasts.

“I was a serial bank robber,” Leonard Love said. “Made a lot and I come to prison and I barely got five dollars.”

In January of this year, Love, from Columbus, Ohio, told WREG that he finished a 22-year sentence for bank robbery.

He was 26 when he was first incarcerated.

During his time in prison, he wrote three books and through the help of Moore, he says all of them have been published.

“She pointed me in the right direction to get this published on Amazon because I didn’t know what I was doing,” Love said. “So, she helped me. I give all the credit to her.”

Moore says T.R.A.P. has an 80 percent retention rate.

“It’s a better way of living,” one man said. “There’s more than selling drugs in life.”

Dante Hudson and Desi Taylor, both ex-offenders, told WREG there needs to be more resources for those transitioning back into society.

“I was down bad just getting out of prison,” Taylor said. “People were looking down on me as a felon.”

“When you get out of prison, you don’t have the resources,” Hudson said. “So, it’s like you stuck. You don’t know where to begin or go.”

Moore said she’s dedicated her life to helping others because she’s personally been in their position and wants to show society what change can look like if only given a chance.

“I called out all my ex-offenders, my re-entry population. I just want to bring the city out to to let them know that all these people that you see out here that have a background and they’re trying,” Moore said. “They signed up for the program and just trying to change their mindset.”

“Everybody deserves a second chance in life,” a man said. “Everybody’s hurting and everybody makes mistakes, but everybody deserves a second chance in life.”

