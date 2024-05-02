Local group celebrates immigrant workers on International Workers’ Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is International Workers’ Day and the community gathered in Albuquerque to honor immigrant workers. El Centro, a local immigrant’s rights and worker justice organization, held the event which highlighted the economic contributions of immigrant workers.

Event organizers say they honored Albuquerque and Bernalillo County’s legacy of passing immigrant-friendly policies that promote public safety, keep families together, and help create a more inclusive city.

“Every year we try to celebrate International Workers Day, so we try every year to have something for families, for workers, to show that workers are the engine of this country, they keep our economy going,” said community organizer Fabiola Landeros.

According to El Centro, approximately 13% of New Mexico’s labor force is made up of immigrants. They say undocumented immigrants in New Mexico pay nearly $68 million in state taxes a year.

