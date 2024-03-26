Local grocery announces brief closure during total solar eclipse

A local grocery store announced its locations will have a brief closure during the total solar eclipse.

On Monday, April 8, all three Dorothy Lane Market locations will be closed for 30 minutes so associates can watch the eclipse, according to a spokesperson from the company.

>> Local veterinarian explains how to keep your pet safe during the total solar eclipse

“This is a momentous occasion and we certainly don’t want our dedicated associates to miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Dorothy Lane Market CEO Norman Mayne said.

The stores will be closed from approximately 2:50 p.m. until 3:20 p.m. but will practice normal business hours for the remainder of the day.

Each location’s store director may slightly adjust the time of the 30-minute closer, the spokesperson said.

“We are thrilled to be able to view this natural phenomenon together! We appreciate our customers’ understanding for the short time we will be closed,” DLM President Calvin Mayne said.

Dorothy Lane Market Locations and Hours:

Oakwood: 2710 Far Hills Ave., Dayton. Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Washington Square: 6177 Far Hills, Dayton. Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Springboro: 740 N Main St., Springboro. Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.