Local Green Bay bar is making Easter possible for families in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Cheri’s Place in Green Bay loves giving back to the community and is looking to make a big impact this Easter by making hundreds of easter baskets for families in need.

With all of the love and support she has received from her customers, Cheri said this is nothing less than what they deserve.

“It’s such a good feeling to know that, here at Cheri’s Place, the customers, and myself, we can gather together like family and make all these wonderful baskets for all these people that are outside and just need a little bit of help this time of year,” said Cheri Skenadore, Owner.

To Green Bay resident Amanda Brunette, Cheri’s gift to the community is an Easter blessing.

What stores, restaurants are open for Easter 2024?

“I think it’s very kind, what she’s doing,” said Brunette. “Every year she does it for St. Nick also, so I’m grateful for it because there are families in need and not a lot of people would do that for other people.”

Jennifer Schwartz is also from Green Bay with kids of her own and told Local 5’s Samantha Petters she could not imagine trying to get through the holiday without Cheri’s help.

“This is really nice for me to have because I wasn’t sure what I was going to do,” explained Schwartz. “This is a great blessing, this lady is such an amazing woman.”

Schwartz said she’s not alone in feeling that way and said people like Cheri Skenadore, who see a need and take action, are what make communities stronger.

Organizers gather in Appleton to assemble ‘Courage Kits’ for cancer patients

“Times are really tough right now and the prices of everything are just so high it’s just really hard to even come up with beautiful things like this for our children for the morning,” she said. “There are a lot of children out here that do need something for Easter and they wouldn’t have had it if it wasn’t for Cheri’s Place.”

The greatest gift of all is the gift of hope and Schwartz said she can’t wait to share that with her children and see that on Easter Sunday morning.

“They’re gonna love it! I can’t wait! I had to go talk to the easter bunny,” beamed Schwartz. “I told them I had to go talk to the easter bunny and they are home and have no idea what’s going to happen so they’ll have a little gift waiting for them in the morning that they can find!”

Cheri’s Place continues to prove they are more than just a local bar but a place that works to have a positive impact on the community.

Green Bay bar planning ‘egg-stravagent’ Easter Sunday for families in need

Cheri’s Place has other programs year-round, like back-to-school support and other holiday raffles. To keep up with the bar’s community involvement, visit its Facebook page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.