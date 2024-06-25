Local GOP candidate debate for 103rd house seat canceled

Jun. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — A highly anticipated debate between two Republican candidates for Michigan's 103rd House seat was canceled on Monday afternoon, but may be rescheduled for a later date.

The event was originally set for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, June 25, at the Grand Traverse GOP Action Center, which is located at 1730 S. Garfield Ave. in the former Cherryland Mall.

However, party officials said only candidate Katie Kniss will be available to answer questions from the audience.

Candidate Lisa Trombley announced Monday that she is not planning to attend the planned debate, according to GTGOP Chair Kathleen Haueisen. Candidate Tripp Garcia decided earlier not to debate.

The 103rd House district includes northern Grand Traverse County, Leelanau County and portions of northern Benzie County. That seat is currently held by Democrat Betsy Coffia, who was elected in November 2022.

The primary election for both parties will take place Tuesday, August 6.

