Local foundation hosts ‘Paws for Domestic Violence’ race to support survivors and their pets

Praline’s Backyard Foundation is hosting the Paws for Domestic Violence Race to support survivors and their pets.

The 1k/3k Race is an event to raise awareness and funds to support domestic violence survivors and their pets.

A press release from Praline’s Backyard Foundation stated that domestic violence affects millions and it often leaves survivors facing the tough decision of leaving their pets behind.

The foundation aims to ensure that survivors do not have to make such a choice.

Funds raised from the Paws for Domestic Violence Race will go towards providing safe housing and care for the pets of domestic violence survivors, ensuring that no pet is left behind in abusive situations.

The race will feature a series of dog-friendly obstacles along the route.

Additionally, the event will offer a pet expo with vendors, interactive activities, and informational booths on domestic violence awareness and pet safety.

Orazie Cook, Executive Director of Praline’s Backyard Foundation, said they are excited to bring the community together.

“We are excited to bring the community together for this important cause,” said Cook. “Not only will the Paws for Domestic Violence Race provide a fun day out for pets and their owners, but it will also raise vital funds to support survivors of domestic violence and their beloved pets.”

The event started on Sunday morning at Westside Park.

