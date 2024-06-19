Local FOP issues unanimous vote of no confidence against Whitehall police chief

The Fraternal Order of Police issued a unanimous vote of no confidence against the Whitehall police chief, accusing him of, among other things, retaliating against a union grievance representative.

The vote, which occurred at a June 13 union meeting, follows other legal actions the union took against Whitehall and Chief Mike Crispen.

In a statement, FOP Capitol City Lodge No. 9 President Brian Steel said the union has been granted a temporary restraining order that prevents Whitehall police from forcing Officer Enrique Ortega to participate in an interview regarding possible discipline.

Crispen told The Dispatch that things are not always how they appear to be at face value.

"I've had to make difficult choices and it's never been popular with the union but that's just the way it works," he said.

Ortega, the department's lone officer fluent in Spanish, remains on paid administrative leave this story's publication.

Why is Whitehall police officer Enrique Ortega on administrative leave?

According to the restraining order request, Ortega is a grievance representative for the police union. As part of that role, Ortega helped survey Whitehall police members about the department's morale, working conditions, and mental health.

In mid-May, Ortega attended a meeting with Whitehall Mayor Michael Bivens and several FOP members to present the survey results. Bivens asked for a copy of the presentation, which was provided on May 28, according to court records.

Two days later, on May 30, Crispen ordered Ortega to be relieved of duty, with his badge and gun being confiscated.

"Chief Crispen claims he received a report that ... Ortega made comments ... stating that if Mayor Bivens did not act in a manner to Ortega's liking," that Ortega would start causing problems in the police department, court records say.

The contract between Whitehall and the FOP protects the union actions of Whitehall police employees, which the FOP says Ortega was doing in providing Bivens with the survey results.

Crispen attempted to force Ortega to participate in a disciplinary interview, which is when the FOP sought the temporary restraining order. A Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge granted the restraining order request.

Steel said in a press release statement that since the order was granted, Crispen and Whitehall have taken "multiple actions" that prevent or limit union members' participation in protected union activities.

"These actions include schedule changes, refusal to allow the use of the City's email system for Lodge business (as mandated by our collective bargaining agreement) and supervisors pressuring subordinates to sign petitions in favor of the Chief, hinting at potential consequences for those who refuse," Steel said.

The union has filed grievances with the Whitehall police department and an unfair labor practice complaint with the State Employment Relations Board.

Crispen has been the Whitehall police chief since 2016. He previously worked in the Ohio Highway Patrol for more than 20 years.

The union sent a letter to Crispen earlier in June informing him of the no-confidence vote and inviting him to engage in dialogue with the union to help resolve the issues.

What did Chief Mike Crispen say about the no confidence vote?

Crispen told The Dispatch in an interview that he is not concerned by the vote of no confidence, calling it another step in a years-long back and forth relationship he's had with the FOP's local leadership.

"This isn't the first time they've tried this," Crispen said. "I'm a huge fan of the FOP but these are a few individuals who are running rogue."

Crispen said he made the decision to investigate Ortega after getting reports Ortega was going outside the bounds of protected union speech and telling members of the public he hated being a Whitehall officer.

"It's different when you elevate to threatening the department," Crispen said. "Is it just a morale thing and you're going to file a bunch of grievances, which don't faze me, or are you going to be causing problems with other officers? I have to look into that."

Crispen said he wants to continue having a positive relationship with officers, saying the union vote isn't representative of his department as a whole.

The union has also been in communication with Bivens, according to a letter provided by Steel. The letter raises concerns that Ortega is being retaliated against and what that might mean for other officers.

"Officers are growing afraid that they may face similar consequences if they choose to voice their concerns," the letter says.

The letter from Steel to Bivens also requests that Ortega be returned to duty, an independent and outside agency conduct any disciplinary review and determine if Ortega was retaliated against, and steps be taken to ensure other union members are protected when engaging in union activity.

Marc Fishel, a local attorney that represents Whitehall in labor matters, said the city had not been informed of the no confidence vote until the Dispatch reached out on June 14.

"Frankly, the City has no information about the vote or even who participated in it," Fishel said. "At this point, the City will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the vote and the underlying issues. Until we know more, there isn't anything else that necessitates a comment."

