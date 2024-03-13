Local food bank is changing qualifications due to high food prices

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The First Baptist Church of Swan in Tyler is struggling to keep up with demand when it comes to keeping their food pantry shelves fully stocked.

“We were noticing where the bill was just so high,” Jessica Dollgener, First Baptist Church of Swan food pantry co-director, said.

With rising costs at the grocery store, taking a toll of people’s paychecks, the food pantry is now only serving Smith County.

“Spending $700-$800 a week to feed 200-300 families and it just got to be too much,” Dollgener said.

Dollgener said the food pantry had to limit their service so they did not run out of food and have to turn people away.

Over the past four years, Swan Food Bank has been assisting more than 200 East Texans every Tuesday.

“It grew fast and crazy through COVID-19,” Dolgener said. “Everybody was needing help.”

However, they cannot continue to meet the growing needs of people in the community.

“I’ve had to honestly help other people pay for part of their groceries and have watched people put things back and honestly it’s really sad,” said Jasmine Moore, a community member who utilizes the food bank.

Moore said she stops by the pantry from time-to-time, and she has seen more people struggling to afford the current price of living as inflation takes a bite out of people’s wallets.

“It’s unfortunate that they’ve had to cut back because they’re families that do need this,” Moore said.

The pantry organizers said they are hoping this will only be temporary.

“I’m hoping that we can get some more funding and resources so we can opened it back up,” Dollgener said.

Even with the decision to provide for one East Texas county, they still expect to serve hundreds every week.

The pantry said they are always looking for donations, monetary or items like canned goods, rice, and diapers, especially right now.

