Local firefighters to be recognized with state's highest honor

May 10—Firefighters from the Teutopolis and Montrose fire protection districts will be honored Tuesday with the Medal of Honor, the highest award given by the State of Illinois to a firefighter for an act of outstanding bravery or heroism.

The recognition is for their actions during the deadly Sept. 29 anhydrous ammonia leak near Teutopolis, according to a spokesman for the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office.

They are, from Teutopolis: Lieutenant Brett Repking, Firefighter Dan Kocher and Firefighter Ryan Lee.

From Montrose: Assistant Fire Chief David Browning and Captain Drew Pals.

The honor is because the firefighters "demonstrated in great degree the characteristics of selflessness and personal courage above and beyond the call of duty, under adverse conditions, with the possibility of extreme personal risk," according to a press release from the fire marshal's office.

The fire marshal's office is hosting the 31st Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service and Medal of Honor Ceremony. Members from the fire service will gather at the fallen firefighter memorial to honor five firefighters who died in the line-of-duty in 2023 and remember those who have also made the ultimate sacrifice in the past.

The group will then assemble at the Bank of Springfield Center to honor those who have selflessly given their all protecting the citizens of their communities during 2023.

Eight firefighters will be awarded the Medal of Honor. Beside those from Teutopolis and Montrose, recipients are from the Chicago Fire Department, and the Coal City Fire Protection District.

Four firefighters will be awarded the Medal of Valor. Recipients are from the Chicago Fire Department, Metropolis Fire Department and Peoria Fire Department. The award is given by the State of Illinois to a firefighter for an act of heroism or bravery that clearly demonstrated courage and dedication in the face of danger while in the performance of duty.

One firefighter will receive the Firefighter Excellence Award for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence and professionalism in service to their fellow Illinoisans. The recipient of this honor is from the Joliet Fire Department.

Four Firefighter Excellence Unit Citation Awards will be handed out with recipients of these awards being from the Belvidere Fire Department, Midlothian Fire Department, and Minooka Fire Protection District. The Firefighter Excellence Unit Citation Award is awarded for an act of service in the line of duty, demonstrating excellence, teamwork, and professionalism in service to the citizens of the State of Illinois.

One firefighter will receive the Certificate of Recognition acknowledging those nominated for their dedication to the principles and traditions of the fire service, to the state and the community, with honor and integrity. The recipient of this honor is from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

The Fallen Firefighter Memorial will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Firefighter Memorial on the State Capitol Grounds in Springfield. The Medal of Honor ceremony will follow at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.