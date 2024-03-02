Local fire dept. on ‘lockdown’: Told to ‘be careful’

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — All Lorain fire stations are on ‘lockdown’, fire officials told Fox 8 News Saturday. Lorain firefighters are being told to “be careful and stay inside” their fire stations and only leave to respond to emergency calls, fire officials said.

Authorities are looking for a man they said went to Lorain Fire Station Number 7 “acting oddly” knocking on the door asking for a cup of water, then “banging on and pounding the windows of the fire station,” on West Erie Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday, they said.

How police tracked a man they say took truck & child

Authorities said the man then called 911 making “credible threats to shoot up” Lorain fire stations, and at that time law enforcement contacted some other area fire departments to be on alert for the man.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Department started pursuing the suspect’s vehicle near the Eaton Township Fire Department, but later called off the chase.

A source in law enforcement told Fox 8 News that the man allegedly chased a fire truck with his car.

Man charged with trying to poison cats with suspected antifreeze at Akron trailer park: Deputies

Stay with Fox 8 News for the last developments on this story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.