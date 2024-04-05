Local fire departments mourning loss of firefighter, life member

Two local fire departments are mourning the death of a firefighter and life member.

Martin Kauer was a firefighter with Presto Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a Life Member there and at Glendale Hose Company No. 1.

Kauer’s obituary said he founded the Western Pennsylvania Firefighters Memorial Honor Guard in 1995 and served as the Commander since inception.

He also owned and operated D&M Animal Control, where he and his wife worked alongside each other.

A firefighter’s memorial service will be held on April 7 at the Leo J. Henney Funeral Home in Carnegie. All firefighters are welcomed and are asked to report to the funeral home in Class A uniform by 7:20 p.m.

Kauer’s funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on April 8.

