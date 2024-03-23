Local fire agencies helping counties in eastern panhandle with massive fires

Mar. 22—As multiple large fires rage across thousands of acres in four counties in the Eastern Panhandle, several local fire companies are answering the call for help to battle the blaze.

Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for Grant, Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton counties Thursday due to extensive forest fires.

The declaration will help ensure the allocation of necessary resources and expedite emergency response efforts to mitigate the impact of the fires and protect the lives and property of West Virginians in those areas.

Following a request for help from Hardy County, where crews have been working since Wednesday to tame a fire spanning approximately 4, 000 acres in Waites Run area, near Wardensville, members of several local fire departments, including Star City and Brookhaven VFDs in Mon County and Bruceton-Brandonville VFD in Preston County decided to answer that call.

"We had a few guys who were wanting to go, so we told them as long as they checked in, they were good to go, " said Chief Justin Knotts of Star City Volunteer Fire Department.

Knotts said five members of the company, who also serve on the Mon County brush fire team, took one of their support vehicles and were assigned to help dig fire lines around houses that hadn't been affected by the fire in the hopes the lines would help to keep the flames from spreading to more homes.

"It is my understanding that all the houses they were assigned to protect haven't been affected, " he said. "I'm glad they had the time to do it and we're proud of the work that they did."

The Bruceton-Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department took action to assist its neighboring counties by sending volunteers and collecting and delivering donations to take to the victims and firefighters.

Items such as food and water, paper towels, toiletries, towels and washcloths, and garbage bags were collected at the station all day Thursday and Friday.

Two-stroke oil was also being requested for chainsaws and leaf blowers, they said.

As of Friday afternoon, the company had plans to send another group of four or five down Friday night, once all the donations were collected.

The West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) sent two Blackhawk helicopters to the scene Friday as well.

According to a press release from the WVNG, the two Blackhawks are using an aerial firefighting system called a "Bambi Bucket." The lightweight, flexible buckets are slung under the helicopter fuselage and are capable of holding 630 gallons, equating to roughly 4, 500 pounds of water.

During flight operations, helicopter crews dip the buckets into local water sources, then deliver the water as directed by ground crews over the fire line, allowing firefighters to contain or extinguish the fire in areas of rough and dangerous terrain that ground-based personnel could not safely or easily reach.

"Our crews are some of the best in the nation and we will continue to support efforts to combat these fires until our partners with the Division of Forestry say the danger has passed, " said Lt. Col. Todd Justice, director of Joint Operations. "These fires are extensive, with a total of more than 4, 000 acres burned thus far. We will do all we can to protect our fellow West Virginians and work to keep local responders safe."

Congressman Alex X. Mooney is also monitoring the situation, according to a press release from his office.

"I have reached out to officials in Grant, Hardy and Hampshire counties offering any assistance my office can provide. I applaud the brave firefighters on the front lines of these fires who are doing all they can to contain the fires. I thank the crews from across the state that have made their way to the Eastern Panhandle to assist. These heroes are in my thoughts and prayers, " said Mooney.

The initial cause of the fires is currently unknown, but high winds and sunny skies Thursday and Friday combined with low humidity and dry conditions to accelerate the fires.

The governor's office said residents in that area are encouraged to remain vigilant and have various ways to receive emergency alerts.

"Monitor official emergency management and local media accounts for updates. Follow all instructions received from emergency officials. If you are told to evacuate, do so immediately, " the release said.

