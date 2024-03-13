Local feed mill collects donations for panhandle wildfire relief

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A local feed mill is pooling donations from the community to send much-needed feed to the Texas Panhandle, where thousands of livestock have been displaced by infernos that have ravaged the region.

Angelo Pellets Inc. has begun stockpiling feed to send to towns where the wildfires have devastated the grass supply, leaving livestock without a critical dietary option. Over 1 million acres have been scorched thus far, with the majority of the burned land from the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Texas’ largest wildfire to date.

“The fires in the panhandle have burned lots and lots of land, so we wanted to send some feed up there to help feed the livestock that survived and help people get back on their feet,” Colby Latham, general manager of Angelo Pellets, said. “Without the grass, they’re going to have a skyrocketing feed bill.

Angelo Pellets has partnered with Country Boys Feed & Supply, a feed and propane vendor based in Rocksprings, Texas, to deliver the donated feed.

“They’re taking time out of their day in their truck to haul it all the way up there,” Latham said.

Their cooperative efforts have already sent one truckload of feed to communities in the Texas Panhandle, with Angelo Pellets announcing the vehicle’s departure via Facebook on Wednesday, March 13. The donation was spurred on by several members of the community, many of whom have taken a vested interest in getting support for the Texas Panhandle.

Concho Valley continues pouring out support to Texas Panhandle

“We’ve had a lot of people call, asking if we were doing anything or if we had any other trucks lined up,” Latham said. “We finally got this one up and going, and I’m hoping to spread the word a little bit more that we can get another load going up that way pretty quick.”

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the last two active wildfires are nearing 100% containment. However, the need for feed will continue as the people impacted by the flames begin to rebuild their livelihoods. Angelo Pellets has shown no signs of stopping the collection and donation of feed, though.

“It’s going to take a long time,” Latham said. “We’re going to continue to do our best to collect and get some aid up there to them.”

Feed donations can be brought to Angelo Pellets’ store, located at 1111 N. Bell St., or purchased directly from the establishment and designated as a donation. The business is looking for two types of feed to send for relief: Cattle cubes and drylot rations.

“There’s two main feeds that we’re sending up there,” Latham said. “One of them is just cattle cube or cow cake, as most people call it. The other is drylot ration — it’s really high in roughage, which can replace the grass that’s been burnt.”

The company is also accepting monetary donations for the cause. It is also looking for fencing supplies such as T-posts, wire and connectors to send to panhandle communities.

When it’s all said and done, Angelo Pellets is hoping that San Angelo and the people of Texas take home a sense of state pride and camaraderie that encourages them to help fellow Texans in their time of need.

“We’re Texans,” Latham said. “We take care of our own. We always have, we always will.”

