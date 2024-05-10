Local family prepares to sue funeral home that presented wrong body at viewing

A local family is preparing to sue an Orange County funeral home after it presented another body at their mother’s viewing.

Mitchell’s Funeral Home dressed, labeled and presented another woman as 80-year-old Julia Glenn.

Sonji Walker’s family told multiple employees about it.

“I said that’s not my mom in there,” Walker said. “He told me, ‘That is your mom,’ and closed the window back.

Larry Strauss has 20 years of personal injury litigation experience.

“It boils down to (that) this is a contract,” Strauss said. “It’s a written agreement between the mortuary or funeral home and the family for their services. Those services are to care for their loved ones, prepare the body, and hold the funeral services. Clearly, that’s not what happened here.”

Walker said former chief judge Belvin Perry also was there.

“Mr. Perry came in the room, (and the) first thing he said is, ‘I understand how you feel,’” Walker said. “He said, ‘Well, the funeral is free, but you’re going to have to sign a waiver,’ and I said, ‘What?”

“It is intimidating to have a lawyer come up to you and say sign here, and we’ll give you a free funeral,” Strauss said.

And to this day, Walker and her family are searching for answers.

“I’m asking her, how did this happen, how could you mix up,” Walker said. “I know there has to be a protocol. She’s like, ‘I don’t know what happened.’”

“They tried to whitewash the whole thing, get a quick release and get rid of liability for actions,” Strauss said. “That’s just not the way to do business, it’s not right, ethically, and it certainly raises concerns.

Walker is distraught by the incident.

“I’m devastated,” Walker said. “My family is devastated. This is something we’re going to have to remember for the rest of our lives.”

