Local family hopes to see 200 years old bell returned after being stolen

The Wipert family hopes that the 200 year old bell, seen here, will be returned to them after being stolen.

CHILLICOTHE — A local family in Ross County is hoping someone returns an over 200-year-old bell that has been in their family for generations after it was stolen during the night.

Kaye Diehl said the bell was taken from the old Wipert Memorial Church on Camelin Hill in Chillicothe. She and other family members are not quite sure how this happened as the bell weighs nearly 600 pounds and was supported by steel beams and old railroad ties.

Reports from the Ross County Sheriff's Office show that a report was made alerting officers to the theft on April 12. It states that the bell was stolen within the last few previous days. An investigation into the theft was started.

The report also states that family members and neighbors were approached in previous months by people stating they would like to buy the bell and that it was at risk of being stolen.

Diehl and members of the Wipert family say they hope to see the bell found and returned so it can be back where it belongs.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Bell stolen from church- family hopes to see it returned