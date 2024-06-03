Local events honor D-Day's 80th anniversary

This file photograph taken on June 6, 1944, shows soldiers for the Allied forces during the D-Day landing operations in Normandy, France.

D-Day’s 80th anniversary will be commemorated in events in Ventura County.

On June 6, 1944, Allied forces invaded German-occupied France in a massive operation that ultimately helped lead to the end of World War II and is considered one of the most pivotal events in military history.

A presentation about D-Day at the Commemorative Air Force Southern California Wing's museum at the Camarillo Airport two days after the anniversary, on Saturday, will be accompanied by a display of the PBJ-1J Mitchell twin-engine bomber. Two flights of the craft are scheduled, weather permitting. Rides can be purchased at www.cafsocal.com/product/pbj-ride.

Other historic aircraft on display will include the Spitfire, the P-51 Mustang and the C-47 Skytrain. Vehicles will include the Dodge power wagon, the M113 armored personnel carrier and a World War II jeep.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Commemorative Air Force's hangar, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo. Donations of $15 per person are requested. For more information, call 805-482-0064.

On Thursday, the day of the anniversary, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will deliver the keynote address in an all-day D-Day event at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley. Panelists will also talk about D-Day, history and President Reagan’s policies of peace through strength.

Tickets for the Reagan Library event are no longer available. The event will be live-streamed beginning at 10 a.m. at www.YouTube.com/ReaganFoundation.

Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tom.kisken@vcstar.com.

