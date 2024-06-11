Your Local Election HQ: What to expect in South Carolina’s state primaries

SOUTH CAROLINA (AP) — Federal and state lawmakers in South Carolina will go before voters on Tuesday in primary elections, where the latest skirmish in an ongoing feud involving a former Republican U.S. House Speaker will play out.

Voters will decide nearly 90 contested primaries for the House of Representatives and both chambers of the state legislature. Republicans’ grip on those offices is likely not at risk this fall, but one contest may further exacerbate a high-profile rift within the party.

QUICK NAVIGATION

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday

SC U.S. House | SC State Senate | SC Solicitor

York County | Chester County | Chesterfield County | Lancaster County

Here’s a look at what to expect on Tuesday:

PRIMARY DAY

The South Carolina state primary will be held Tuesday. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT

The Associated Press will provide vote results and declare winners in 88 races, including nine contested primaries for the U.S. House, 23 for the state Senate, and 56 for the state House.

Queen City News will have statewide election results, in addition to local SC races.

WHO GETS TO VOTE

South Carolina has an open primary system, which means any registered voter may participate in any party’s primary.

DECISION NOTES

In South Carolina, primaries with three or more candidates are subject to a runoff if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote. If the leading candidate in a contest hovers near the 50% mark, the race might not be called until additional votes are counted.

The AP will either call winners in races in which a candidate has clearly received more than 50% of the vote or, if no candidate has received a majority, declare that each of the top two vote-getters has advanced to a runoff.

The AP does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

In South Carolina, recounts are automatic if the margin between the winning and losing candidates (or between the second-place runoff-qualifying candidate and a candidate who does not qualify for the runoff) is not more than 1% of the total vote. The AP may declare a winner in a race that is eligible for a recount if it can determine the lead is too large for a recount or legal challenge to change the outcome.

WHAT DO TURNOUT AND ADVANCE VOTE LOOK LIKE?

As of June 5, there were nearly 3.3 million registered voters in South Carolina.

In the 2022 primaries for governor, turnout was 5% of registered voters in the Democratic primary and 10% in the Republican primary. About 29% of Democratic primary voters and 17% of Republican primary voters cast their ballots before primary day.

As of June 5, a total of 82,724 voters had cast ballots before primary day, most of it in the form of early in-person voting. About 15,000 votes were cast by mail, about 48% for the Democratic primaries and about 52% in the Republican primaries.

HOW LONG DOES VOTE COUNTING USUALLY TAKE?

In the 2022 primaries, the AP first reported results at 7:21 p.m. ET, or 21 minutes after polls closed. The election night tabulation ended at 1:14 a.m. ET with more than 99% of total votes counted.

ARE WE THERE YET?

As of Tuesday, there will be 147 days until the November general election.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.