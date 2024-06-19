Local educator named Assistant Superintendent of the Year

Jun. 19—Mercer County Schools announced Tuesday that Dr. Ernie Adkins, the school system's Assistant Superintendent of Elementary and Title I Director, has been honored as the West Virginia Association of School Administrators' (WVASA) Assistant Superintendent of the Year at the 2024 Summer Conference at Stonewall Resort.

Adkins has been a pillar of the educational community, consistently demonstrating exceptional dedication and leadership, said School Superintendent Edward Toman.

Toman said his commitment to the students and employees of Mercer County Schools has now been recognized at the state level, which is a testament to his contributions to education in West Virginia.

"Those of us in Mercer County know the incredible work Adkins does every day for our schools," said School Superintendent Edward Toman. "We are thrilled to see him receive this well-deserved recognition from WVASA. His passion and dedication to our students and staff are truly inspiring."

A 1998 Milken Award recipient, Adkins has always exemplified excellence in education, Toman said. His strategies and efforts to enhance the quality of education have left a lasting impact on the community, school officiials said.

Toman said said Adkins consistently goes above and beyond to ensure the success and well-being of students.

Adkins' dedication extends beyond the classroom. His initiatives have led to improved educational outcomes, fostering a nurturing and supportive environment for both students and staff, a school system press release said, adding that this accolade from WVASA highlights his significant achievements and reaffirms his position as a leading figure in educational administration.

