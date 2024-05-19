Local drug task forces to receive RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement grants

Four local drug task forces are part of the nearly three dozen that will receive state funding, according to a spokesperson from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

More than $2.1 million in grants from the RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Fund will be distributed among 35 existing drug task forces.

The spokesperson said this funding will help officers prevent the sale of illegal narcotics, identify high-level drug traffickers, interrupt the flow of money and drugs from international cartels, and more.

“Drug task forces across the state have stepped up in a big way to support individuals who are recovering from substance use disorder and to protect our communities from an influx of illegal drugs. This funding will help our local law enforcement agencies continue this vital work,” DeWine said.

The following local agencies will receive funding:

Greene County Sheriff’s Office - Greene County - $10,000.00

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office - Montgomery County - $10,000.00

Greater Warren County Drug Task Force - Warren County - $10,000.00

Butler County Sheriff’s Office - Butler County - $30,000.00