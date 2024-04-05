Local drug dealer has 30-year prison sentence significantly reduced following appeal

STAUNTON — A Waynesboro woman who was sentenced to 30 years in prison two years ago on racketeering charges for being the ringleader of a local methamphetamine-dealing organization, only to see the case sent back to trial by an appeals court, will be serving significantly less time following a recent plea agreement with the Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Priscilla A. Holmes, 53, was convicted by a jury in 2021 on two counts of racketeering, and a judge sentenced her to three decades behind bars.

But a year later, the Court of Appeals of Virginia upheld a portion of her appeal and ruled the trial court erred by omitting a jury instruction "in refusing to caution the jury about convicting based on the uncorroborated testimony of accomplices." Three alleged dealers who reportedly worked for Holmes testified against her during the trial.

In a recent plea agreement, Holmes saw one of the racketeering charges go by the wayside, and she was given 20 years in prison with 12 years suspended after pleading guilty to the remaining racketeering charge, giving her eight years to serve.

In 2021, Augusta County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Holly Rasheed said the drug ring headed by Holmes moved more than 55 pounds of meth into the area from July 2017 until December 2018. The drugs came from Atlanta, Georgia. Holmes was from Atlanta, Rasheed said at the time, but had family in the area.

Each pound of meth was sold for $14,000 to $15,000, Rasheed said, meaning Holmes was suspected of moving nearly $800,000 worth of drugs.

Rasheed said Holmes used rental cars to ship the meth from Georgia to Augusta County. Authorities arrested Holmes in December 2018 at an Augusta County residence where she had gone to collect drug money.

Represented by attorney H. Eugene Oliver III, Holmes had been scheduled for a new two-day jury trial that was set to begin Thursday in Augusta County Circuit Court. However, the plea agreement was reached earlier in March, nixing the trial.

Holmes remains at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona and will be transferred to the Virginia Department of Corrections. She will also be credited with time she has already served.

