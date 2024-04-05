Local dam reopens, releases water after area flooding

The Dashields Lock and Dam in Crescent Township, which is along the Ohio River, has been shut down since noon on Wednesday. Friday was the first day that it’s been safe enough for crews from the Army Corps of Engineers to start their clean up process.

For Alan Nogy and the Pittsburgh District Army Corps of Engineers - this week has been one full of preparation and flexibility.

“This high water event was our most significant since 2005,” Nogy said. “We have to get all the mud off the walls, we have to inspect all the equipment, grease everything, clean everything, test it for operational functionally, make sure that it is safe for us to lock boats.”

Since Monday, Nogy says crews, including the flood risk management team, have been working around the clock to try and hold back as much of the rising river waters as possible.

“I know everybody was concerned because The Point was underwater. Well it could’ve been a lot worse than that had it not been for our flood risk management projects also,” Nogy said.

Nogy says without their efforts, the water levels could’ve been 3 to 4 feet higher. Now that the water at Dashields has receded - crews can start to assess the damage.

Alan Nogy continued, “You have to expose all the equipment you have to open up electrical boxes and see did water get inside of them. It’s an extensive process.”

That process will take place at 11 facilities impacted by the high water. Four of them, including Dashields, had water overtop the lock walls.

Nogy says he realizes the importance of getting the locks and dam’s back up and running as barges typically use these rivers to transport goods.

“They want to make sure that their fleets are safe, that their barges aren’t breaking away. They’re not going to go until it’s safe for them either but everybody’s also working on timelines. They have things they need to get places,” said Nogy.

The Army Corps of Engineers says it’s difficult to say when each lock and dam will be fully operational, but crews say they could start to see things open up starting this weekend.

