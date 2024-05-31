Local CTC student recognized by Pennsylvania Builders Association

A Lebanon County Career and Technology student was recently recognized by the Pennsylvania Builders Association.

Tyler Rettew, from Palmyra, is in his second year of the school's carpentry program. The program teaches students the ins and outs of construction projects like framing, installations, blueprint reading, material selection and cost estimation.

Tyler Rettew, in his second year of Lebanon County Career & Technology Center's carpentry program, was recently awarded by the Pennsylvania Builders Association.

He was nominated for PBA's Endorsed Trade Program Student Recognition Award by his instructor, Scott Krieser.

“Tyler has been an exceptional student,” Kreiser said in a press release. “This is Tyler’s second year at the CTC. His work and group projects are always a good example for the first year and second year students to see. Tyler is the lead worker in his group and class.”

The Student Recognition Award is a scholarship presented to students throughout the state in recognition of their embodiment in the trade. The award is sponsored by the PBA and the Lebanon County Builders association.

Students who carry a minimum GPA, are members of a student chapter of the National Association of Home Builders, and from schools enrolled in the Endorsed Trade Program, are eligible for the award.

The Endorsed Trade Program was developed by the PBA, in collaboration with educators, local builder associations, and others to provide technical school graduates with more credibility in the job market – as well as provide builders with a highly skilled workforce.

Tyler plans to work for his father in the family business.

“I hope one day to take it over so my parents can travel and do whatever they want,” he said.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: LCCTC student recognized by Pa. Builders Association