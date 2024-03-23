Local contractor facing charges for not reporting $1.5M made from work for senior citizens
A local contractor faces federal tax charges for not reporting more than $1.5 million he made.
Prosecutors say the contractor, David Quick, did both home improvement and car repair for senior citizens, earning more than $1.5 million, but not reporting it to the IRS.
A grand jury indicted him on six counts of filing a false tax return.
Investigators say he lived in Charlotte and Waxhaw. Action 9 is trying to find recent contact information for him to get his side of the story.
