Local consumer advocate: Race to lead energy innovation powered by natural gas in Florida

JEA's Greenland Energy Center on Philips Highway uses natural gas. The company plans to build a new combined cycle natural gas plant as part of its Electrical Integrated Resource Plan, which opponents feel is an impractical solution to future energy delivery.

In the ongoing debate surrounding energy sources, the spotlight has often been on solar power as the panacea for a sustainable future. Undoubtedly, solar energy brings numerous benefits, but it is essential to recognize that natural gas, with its unique advantages, continues to play a crucial role in a balanced and pragmatic energy mix.

As our lawmakers in Florida work tirelessly during this legislative session to promote energy diversification, proposed energy bills by Sen. Jay Collins (R-Tampa) and Rep. Bobby Payne (R-Palatka) are sparking some local debate about the best way to move forward.

It’s clear that natural gas is a critical part of Florida’s diversification strategy. A 2020 report conducted by the Florida Natural Gas Association shows that it has fueled our economy, creating 44,000 new jobs in the state annually and contributing nearly $2 billion in wages to support Florida families. It’s also abundant. We can produce enough energy domestically to combat high global prices.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, there is enough supply of natural gas under the surface of American lands to meet current needs for 86 years.

Moreover, the growth of natural gas production has significantly increased our nation’s energy security by reducing our dependence on foreign oil. Natural gas, a critical component of our pro-American energy agenda, provides nearly a fourth of North America’s energy today.

In terms of cost-effectiveness, natural gas infrastructure is already well-established, making it a more accessible and affordable option for many areas. The initial investment and technology development required for solar power can be a barrier. Natural gas provides a practical and immediate solution to meet energy needs while allowing for a smoother adoption of additional energy sources as technology advances and becomes more affordable.

We’re not only benefiting from economic growth and greater energy independence, but we have also significantly reduced carbon emissions, according to a December 2022 report from the Congressional Budget Office. Since 2005, the United States has cut more carbon dioxide emissions by 20% due to the transition from coal to natural gas as an energy source.

While the benefits of natural gas are felt nationwide, it is vital in Florida where we are prone to extreme weather conditions. Natural gas keeps critical infrastructure up and running during power outages. Hospitals, first responders and other essential services depend on natural gas to care for those who can’t go without power.

Natural gas provides reliability, particularly in meeting baseload power demands. Unlike solar energy, which is dependent on weather conditions and daylight hours, natural gas can consistently generate power, providing a stable and continuous energy supply. This reliability is crucial for maintaining a steady power grid and ensuring uninterrupted energy access, especially during periods of high demand.

Florida has already reduced our dependence on coal, increased solar production and modernized our infrastructure. Through investments in large-scale solar generation, we are now fourth in the nation for total solar power capacity. However, I don’t expect the Sunshine State to rest on those laurels. We will continue to develop good energy policies that encourage diversification.

My caution is this: As we make these strides, we must also continue to invest in the proven energy source that has positioned us for success — natural gas. The advantages we are provided by natural gas allow us the freedom to continue to foster innovation and focus on sustainability.

We’ve succeeded in balancing reliability, cost-effectiveness and environmental considerations, while also gaining energy independence. Let’s not turn the clocks backward. We can lead in both energy development and environmental stewardship.

By pursuing sensible, realistic and environmentally responsible solutions, we can ensure Florida families and businesses have access to the energy they need.

Kevin Doyle is the vice president of state affairs for Consumer Energy Alliance. He lives in Jacksonville.

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

