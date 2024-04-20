Local company working with elementary and middle school students to mark Earth Week

ZANESVILLE − Muskingum Iron and Metal will have an Earth Week celebration from April 22 to 26.

As part of its commitment to environmental stewardship and community action, Muskingum Iron and Metal will roll out a series of promotions and fundraisers encouraging community recycling participation.

For a third year, the company is partnering with seven area elementary and middle schools to conduct an educational recycling program. Throughout the month of April, each school will collect used aluminum beverage containers by students, staff and parents. Muskingum Iron and Metal will write a check to each school for the amount of aluminum cans they recycle and will make a matching donation to each school. As part of the campaign, students will get to paint recycling containers with an Earth Week theme, fostering creativity and environmental awareness.

In addition to supporting local schools, Muskingum Iron and Metal will make a matching donation to the Animal Shelter Society in Zanesville based on the amount of aluminum cans the organization recycles in April.

"We at Muskingum Iron and Metal are dedicated to supporting the community through programs that promote recycling awareness and community action. By engaging with local schools and organizations, we hope to inspire future generations to prioritize these values," said company President Josh Joseph.

Muskingum Iron and Metal has served Central and Southeastern Ohio since 1929 as a full-service scrap metal recycler.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Muskingum Iron and Metal celebrates Earth Week