Local company celebrates 25 years of restoration services

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A local company dedicated to helping people recover from unexpected disasters celebrated its 25th anniversary on Tuesday, May 14. CC Restoration specializes in professional cleaning for homes and businesses affected by fire, water, mold damage, biohazards, and crime scenes.

CC Restoration is a family-run business passionate about making professional cleaning and restoration services more accessible to everyone. Giving back to their community is at the core of everything they do.

“We come into people’s lives during the hardest points of their life,” said Brandon Zarkovacki, General Manager at CC Restoration. “It’s gratifying being able to assist, and to be there, and to be a shoulder, and to be a rock, and to have the knowledge to be there to assist.”

The company is grateful to the community for their unwavering support through the years.

