Local community warned to keep toilet lids closed

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A Stark County community is being warned to keep their toilet seat lids closed.

The notice comes from the Village of Hartville and was posted to their community Facebook page. The post tells residents sewer cleaning will begin the week of June 17 and to watch for signs in their neighborhoods.

“If they are cleaning your area, please keep toilet lids down,” reads the post.

The post did not give residents a detailed explanation as to why the lids should be kept down during sewer cleaning, but according to another Ohio city with a similar notice, during cleaning air can occasionally vent into a home through the sewer line causing water in the toilet bowl to bubble or surge. In rare cases, the explanation said, water can splash out of the bowl.

“Remember the water that could come from this type of incident is from the bowl itself. So make it a habit of keeping your toilet lids down,” read the notice.

Hartville encourages anyone with questions to call the village office at 330-877-9222.

