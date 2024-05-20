Local community members attend fundraiser helping people recovering from deadly Jeanette fire

It has been two months since a fire killed a father and four kids in Jeannette.

The children’s mother and two other children survived, but they lost everything. On Sunday, Westmoreland County residents came together to raise money for them.

>>> 4 children, father killed in Westmoreland County house fire

“Pasta With a Purpose” was held at the Everson Fire Hall.

Family members recovering from the fire say they are grateful for the support.

“All the food. All the Chinese auction items, all the volunteers, the DJ, everything here was donated, so this is strictly profit for my family and thank you so much, everyone,” said Kathy Fatla.

Click here if you are interested in helping the victims.

