Local CommonSpirit Health hospitals receive new CEOs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CommonSpirit Health announced a change in management on Thursday, June 11 at two of its local hospitals.

There will be new Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) at Penrose Hospital and St. Francis Hospital, both effective in June.

Kristi Olson will serve as Penrose Hospital’s new CEO effective Sunday, June 16. Olson has served as interim CEO and has served as Market Chief Operating Officer for Penrose and St. Francis. She has also previously served as a CEO at the St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City.

Olson earned her Bachelor of Science at the United States Naval Academy in Maryland and later obtained her Master of Science in Physical Therapy from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

“We are excited to welcome these new leaders and believe they will use their gifts and talents to further our healing ministry in Southern Colorado and beyond,” said CommonSpirit Health.

Gina Temple will serve as the new CEO at St. Francis starting Sunday, June 30.

A board-certified hospital administrator with more than 30 years of experience, Temple has built a reputation for increasing market dominance by revitalizing facilities and upholding exceptional patient standards.

Previously, Temple served as CEO of HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital in Tampa where she launched an Inpatient Rehabilitation Studies Service, expanded the Emergency Room from 19 to 44 bays, increased their engagement by 30.7%, and increased their Leapfrog rating from B to A. She served in several executive positions in the Baptist Health System in San Antonio.

Temple earned her PhD in Applied Management & Decision Sciences from Walden University, a Master of Public Administration from the University of West Florida, and a Bachelor in Nursing Administration from the University of South Alabama.

