Local cold-case murder featured on Nancy Grace show; reward for information increased

Volusia County sheriff’s detectives are hoping a $100,000 reward and re-testing of old DNA with new technology will give them the break they need to solve Laralee Spear’s 30-year-old murder case.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced the increase from $50,000 to $100,000 on CNN's Nancy Grace show on Friday, on what would have been Spear's 45th birthday.

“We don’t know what else to do,” Chitwood said when asked about raising the amount of the reward.

Laralee Spears, 15, of DeLand was kidnapped and shot to death 30 years ago.

Spear, 15, a DeLand High School student, disappeared in 1994 shortly after getting off the school bus at her stop at Spring Garden Avenue and Deerfoot Road near DeLand.

Her body was found on a slab at a house that had burned down the year before. Her hands were tied, she was sexually battered and shot three times in the back of the head, sheriff’s detectives said.

Detectives said Spear was murdered 200 yards from the bus stop 25 minutes after she started walking home.

Reward for cold case increased Increased reward, $50,000, offered in 27-year-old murder of DeLand teen

Re-testing DNA

Detective Cordell Lemay, who is now working Spear's cold murder case, said on the Nancy Grace program that rope similar to twine was used to tie Spear’s hands.

"It was loosely tied around her wrists," Lemay said. "So, it's not like this person was an expert, or you know, a Boy Sout or something like that where they were familiar with tying knots."

Detectives are hoping that DNA that may have been left on the rope, the victim's clothes found near the crime scene, and that collected in a rape kit, can now be re-tested with new technology that would hopefully lead them to a killer.

The DNA from the rape kit has previously been tested and has eliminated 50 suspects from the case, the sheriff's office said.

But new technology utilized by Othram labs can possibly give detectives the break they need if the old DNA in evidence is re-tested, said Sheryl McCollum, Director of the Cold Case Investigative Research Institute in Atlanta.

McCollum is the founder of the institute, a nonprofit that brings researchers, practitioners, students and the criminal justice community together to advance techniques in solving cold cases. They also help families and police in unsolved homicides, missing persons, and kidnapping cases.

McCollum is assisting Lemay with Spear's case and spoke of re-testing the DNA during the Nancy Grace show.

On its website, Othram labs states it developed Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing or FGGS to break through previously impenetrable forensics DNA barriers and resolve unsolvable cases.

The lab uniquely performs all casework-related services in-house, with the essential infrastructure and process for testing forensic DNA evidence. Forensic evidence will degrade over time but Othram said it has achieved results even when other approaches have failed, according to its website

Charges against suspect being dropped was 'disheartening'

News-Journal reports show that in 1994, Bobby Allen Raleigh, a high school dropout, charged in the double murder of two men in DeLeon Springs, allegedly told an inmate he had killed Spear. The State Attorney's Office indicted Raleigh for first-degree murder in Spear's case.

Raleigh was convicted and sentenced to death in the murder of the DeLeon Springs men and remains on death row.

Raleigh was adamant he had nothing to do with the Spear killing and a special prosecutor who was later assigned to the case agreed. All charges against Raleigh were dropped in 1998.

The news of the charges being dropped was "disheartening," Virginia Bussell, Laralee Spear's sister, told Nancy Grace.

Bussell said she wants justice for her sister and called on elected leaders to help resolve her cold case.

"Laralee needs justice. Our family needs to find peace, and on top of that, Laralee needs to rest in peace," Bussell said. "We need to find her killer and we need to do it by whatever means necessary."

"The fact that somebody has been quiet for this long (is) unacceptable."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida sheriff's investigators hope increased reward will help solve cold case