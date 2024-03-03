Local car enthusiasts host swap meet for charity

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Sunflower Swap Meet was in Wichita this weekend. It’s an event that has been happening for the last 20 years.

The event is for charity, but it’s also a way for car enthusiasts and rebuilders to meet up and find parts for their projects.

“The charity event came in a few years ago, and I don’t have a problem with it,” Darrell Lydick who was helping with a booth, said. “I like helping people if I can, and it’s just a great place to meet people and help others out.”

The charity helps disabled children and their families.

