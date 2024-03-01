Local candidates seeking circuit judge position

Feb. 29—Two Republicans with varying experiences serving the area have thrown their name in the hat for the election of the Division 3 Circuit Judge of the 5th Judicial Circuit, as Judge Patrick K. Robb prepares to retire.

Under a retirement plan provided by state law, judges are required to retire after reaching a certain age. After serving as circuit judge since 1988, Robb will be stepping aside to let a new candidate take the position.

The two candidates currently seeking the position, both Monica Morrey and Terry White, believe they have the experience and skills to earn a seat behind the bench.

St. Joseph native Morrey earned a law degree from Washburn University School of Law in 2016 and has worked her way up from assistant prosecuting attorney for Buchanan County to prosecuting attorney for Andrew County, which has been her role since 2023.

"I have thousands of hours in the courtroom under my belt since I graduated law school," Morrey said. "Many can tell you that I have a record of being tough on crime. I believe that crime both in Buchanan and Andrew County has become a serious issue that needs some serious consideration. Whoever it is that steps into the position of Division 3 circuit judge absolutely needs to be experienced and prepared to hit the ground running from day one."

In 2023, Morrey worked in between Buchanan and Andrew counties before resigning to direct her attention to her role in Andrew County. She said the experience she gained has prepared her for the position she's seeking now.

"I have seen and witnessed firsthand how important it is that whoever is hearing these cases is educated on the law, understands victims' rights and is experienced because there's going to be attorneys in that courtroom in front of them," she added.

Candidate White, a sheriff assigned to the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, has also spent time serving Buchanan and Andrew counties.

He has spent the last 40 years working in the criminal justice system, with more than 30 of those years working in the Northwest Missouri region.

Among the many positions he's held in his career, a few include being a patrol officer, patrol sergeant, SWAT commander and investigator. He's also worked at every level of the judicial system. Each of these positions inspired him to complete law school at Mitchell-Hamline School of Law and hopefully take on the role of judge.

"I was age 52 when I went back to law school because I didn't like what I was seeing starting with the rising crime rates in our community," White said. "I wanted to put myself in position to assist in bringing those crime rates down."

While he believes some first-time offenders deserve a fair chance at life, his goal is to give appropriate sentencing to those who repeatedly victimize and endanger the community, which he has often witnessed.

"I think the best person for this role is somebody that worked their way up through all the different positions," White said. "Because when you're running it and something's not working, you're going to be able to identify what's not working and why a lot quicker."

Morrey said she would like to keep the family history going by serving Division 3, which is where both her parents worked in the 1980s.

"My dad served as a prosecuting attorney in Buchanan County and my mom was a court reporter for the county in Division 3," she said. "That's actually how they met, so above and beyond my personal passion, interest and experience that qualifies me for the job, this is also a significant opportunity for me to get to run to be judge in Division 3."

White has every intention of continuing to serve Northwest Missouri by increasing community safety, and he said this is the last way he would like to do so.

"My wife and I have a long-term vested interest in our community and have no intention of moving from our home," he said. "The Division 3 Circuit Judge position is not a stepping stone for me. If elected, it will be my final assignment."

The election will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.

